Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEU, RKT, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total of 1,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 18,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 21,081 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEU options, RKT options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

