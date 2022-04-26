Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEN, DXCM, BLL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 13,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 2,675 contracts, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) saw options trading volume of 6,678 contracts, representing approximately 667,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

