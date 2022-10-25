Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCID, AVXL, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 88,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 12,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 4,656 contracts, representing approximately 465,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 12,851 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LCID options, AVXL options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
