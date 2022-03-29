Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KTOS, SPCE, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 21,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.9% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 15,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 185,359 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.2% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 20,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,223 contracts, representing approximately 622,300 underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2220 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2220 strike highlighted in orange:
