Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, STNG, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 15,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 4,053 contracts, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 10,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, STNG options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.