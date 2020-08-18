Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, CHD, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 59,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,300 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) options are showing a volume of 11,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of CHD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,000 underlying shares of CHD. Below is a chart showing CHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 8,257 contracts, representing approximately 825,700 underlying shares or approximately 52% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, CHD options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

