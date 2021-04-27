Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KRA, GME, CASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA), where a total volume of 6,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 233.9% of KRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,400 underlying shares of KRA. Below is a chart showing KRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 150,668 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 163% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 12,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) options are showing a volume of 2,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.7% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KRA options, GME options, or CASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

