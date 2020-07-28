Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, QCOM, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 26,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 33,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 4,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 71,786 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 22,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

