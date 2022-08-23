Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, INSM, RVNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 34,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 18,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 6,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,900 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) options are showing a volume of 3,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, INSM options, or RVNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

