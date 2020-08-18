Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, BZH, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 24,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 8,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,000 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 4,075 contracts, representing approximately 407,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

