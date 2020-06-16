Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KBR, BBBY, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), where a total of 6,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 51,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 4,220 contracts, representing approximately 422,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBR options, BBBY options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.