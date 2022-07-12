Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KBH, CDLX, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 23,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) options are showing a volume of 5,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 20,246 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, CDLX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

