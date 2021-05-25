Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: K, DAL, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total of 22,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 68,873 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 6,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

