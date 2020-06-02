Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, NVDA, GMED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 103,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98.50 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 11,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 65,877 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) options are showing a volume of 6,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of GMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of GMED. Below is a chart showing GMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, NVDA options, or GMED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

