Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, MO, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 92,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 7,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 50,469 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 9,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,800 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

