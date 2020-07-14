Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, LH, WFC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 236,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 28,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 6,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 628,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 269,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 21,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, LH options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM LH WFC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular