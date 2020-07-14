Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, LH, WFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 236,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 28,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 6,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 628,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 269,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 21,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

