Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JCI, IIPR, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 23,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 9,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,600 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 39,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JCI options, IIPR options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.