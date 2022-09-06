Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JBHT, NOW, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 5,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 561,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 741,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 36,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, NOW options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.