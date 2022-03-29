Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITCI, WPC, TUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), where a total volume of 5,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) options are showing a volume of 5,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) options are showing a volume of 3,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
