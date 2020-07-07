Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ITCI, LRCX, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), where a total of 5,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 10,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

