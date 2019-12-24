Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SONO, APLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 3,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) options are showing a volume of 11,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,500 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 4,998 contracts, representing approximately 499,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,400 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

