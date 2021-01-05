Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, OSTK, TITN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 5,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 26,448 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) saw options trading volume of 1,293 contracts, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares or approximately 80% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

