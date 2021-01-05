Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, OSTK, TITN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 5,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 26,448 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 5,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,600 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Titan Machinery, Inc. (Symbol: TITN) saw options trading volume of 1,293 contracts, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares or approximately 80% of TITN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of TITN. Below is a chart showing TITN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

