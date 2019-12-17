Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, LLY, REGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 4,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 492,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 21,303 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, LLY options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG LLY REGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular