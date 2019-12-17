Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, LLY, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 4,923 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 492,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 21,303 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,960 contracts, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, LLY options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.