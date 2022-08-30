Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, BIIB, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 8,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 3,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 31,077 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 12,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, BIIB options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.