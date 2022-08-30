Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, BIIB, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 8,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 875,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 3,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 31,077 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 12,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, BIIB options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.