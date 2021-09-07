Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRM, AVGO, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total volume of 12,036 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.3% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular