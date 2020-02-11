Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRM, AKAM, UA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total volume of 23,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 17,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 9,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) saw options trading volume of 13,842 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

