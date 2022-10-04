Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IQV, MS, TUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total of 5,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 40,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) options are showing a volume of 6,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IQV options, MS options, or TUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

