Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IQV, MS, TUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total of 5,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 40,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) options are showing a volume of 6,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of TUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of TUP. Below is a chart showing TUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IQV options, MS options, or TUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.