Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IPHI, MCK, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inphi Corp (Symbol: IPHI), where a total of 3,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of IPHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 836,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of IPHI. Below is a chart showing IPHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 5,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,400 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 7,884 contracts, representing approximately 788,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IPHI options, MCK options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

