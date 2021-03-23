Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONS, JACK, TXRH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS), where a total volume of 6,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 687,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 4,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 6,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 640,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

