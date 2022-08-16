Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IONQ, ALLY, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total volume of 26,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,800 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 33,011 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 12,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
