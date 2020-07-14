Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, CTXS, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) saw options trading volume of 5,830 contracts, representing approximately 583,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 14,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, CTXS options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.