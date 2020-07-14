Markets
INTU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, CTXS, HON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) saw options trading volume of 5,830 contracts, representing approximately 583,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 14,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, CTXS options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTU CTXS HON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular