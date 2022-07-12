Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSP, DE, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total of 1,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,248 contracts, representing approximately 824,800 underlying shares or approximately 44% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 7,726 contracts, representing approximately 772,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INSP options, DE options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.