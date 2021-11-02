Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INCY, NFLX, KMX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY), where a total of 17,868 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.5% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,500 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 43,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 7,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INCY options, NFLX options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

