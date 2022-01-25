Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IMAX, TEAM, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total of 2,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 487,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 11,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 81,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
