Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IMAX, MTCH, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 3,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 15,955 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 14,017 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

