Markets
IMAX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IMAX, MTCH, SPLK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 3,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 15,955 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 14,017 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, MTCH options, or SPLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMAX MTCH SPLK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular