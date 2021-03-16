Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IMAX, DPZ, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total of 5,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,212 contracts, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 43,905 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, DPZ options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

