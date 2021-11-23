Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ILMN, RAD, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 3,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 385,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 770,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 8,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,800 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 8,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 829,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

