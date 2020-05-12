Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IIVI, GOOG, VHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), where a total of 10,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of IIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,700 underlying shares of IIVI. Below is a chart showing IIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 15,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1410 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1410 strike highlighted in orange:

And VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC) options are showing a volume of 4,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

