Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, EPR, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,675 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 167,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 3,273 contracts, representing approximately 327,300 underlying shares or approximately 72% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 31,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, EPR options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.