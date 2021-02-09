Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IGT, SBNY, KRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 44,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) options are showing a volume of 12,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.7% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,900 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) saw options trading volume of 2,268 contracts, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares or approximately 132.4% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, SBNY options, or KRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.