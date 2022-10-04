Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IGT, CVT, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 20,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.7% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 20,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Cvent Holding Corp (Symbol: CVT) options are showing a volume of 12,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.3% of CVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVT. Below is a chart showing CVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 6,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 611,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,800 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IGT options, CVT options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.