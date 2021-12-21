Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IGT, AA, CVGW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 15,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.1% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 67,914 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 10,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW) saw options trading volume of 1,239 contracts, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CVGW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of CVGW. Below is a chart showing CVGW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

