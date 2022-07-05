Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ICE, COWN, BECN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), where a total of 61,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 31,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Cowen Inc - Class A (Symbol: COWN) saw options trading volume of 8,206 contracts, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares or approximately 178.9% of COWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of COWN. Below is a chart showing COWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) saw options trading volume of 10,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 150.8% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ICE options, COWN options, or BECN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
