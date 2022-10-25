Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, GEF, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 28,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 1,592 contracts, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 3,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,800 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, GEF options, or LSXMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

