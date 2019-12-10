Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, CVS, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 17,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 32,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 6,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, CVS options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.