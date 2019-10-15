Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, ANTM, DOV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 27,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 9,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 965,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) options are showing a volume of 4,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

