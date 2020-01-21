Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IAC, JNJ, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 8,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 820,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 958,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 49,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 11,597 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,300 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IAC options, JNJ options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.