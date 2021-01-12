Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IAA, GT, SFIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), where a total of 5,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 646,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 27,160 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 28,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.5% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

