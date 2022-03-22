Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IAA, FSR, WOR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA), where a total volume of 11,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,700 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 39,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 16,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) options are showing a volume of 1,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,100 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IAA options, FSR options, or WOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

