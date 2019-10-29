Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: I, MDLZ, KMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intelsat SA (Symbol: I), where a total volume of 15,323 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,100 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) saw options trading volume of 34,552 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 7,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,900 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) saw options trading volume of 64,198 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 16,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

